19 family day trip ideas to charming towns & villages including Lancashire's poshest village

It’s the last week of the summer holidays and the last chance to organise family days out. If you are looking for some inspiration, these scenic towns and villages are among some of the region’s best places to visit.

Lancashire truly is a wonderful place.

From stunning natural countryside in the form of breathtaking beaches and rugged countryside fells, to bustling cities, world-class universities, and top-notch restaurants, Lancashire really does have it all - and we’re celebrating it as part of our #LoveYour campaign in tribute to all things Lancashire.

From Lancaster to Leyland, Ormskirk to Oswaldtwistle, Blackpool to Burnley, there is far from a shortage of unique and wonderful places to call home, meaning that Lancashire has something for everyone.

If you’re after hip neighbourhoods full of trendy bars and restaurants, then Lancashire has something for you. Likewise, if it’s quaint villages surrounded by countryside that tickles your fancy, then there is no shortage of desirable places across the county fitting that description as well.

And its on those quaint villages surrounded by countryside that we’re focusing today with our list of Lancashire’s top charming towns and villages. It’s the ideal list for anyone looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of it all.

Take a look through our photo gallery to find out where made the cut...

Nestling under the bulk of Pendle Hill this is one of the loveliest villages in Lancashire, quiet and unspoiled with stone-built cottages.

1. Downham

Nestling under the bulk of Pendle Hill this is one of the loveliest villages in Lancashire, quiet and unspoiled with stone-built cottages. | National World

Slaidburn is a picturesque grey stone village set on the banks of the Hodder in the moorland region of the Forest of Bowland.

2. Slaidburn

Slaidburn is a picturesque grey stone village set on the banks of the Hodder in the moorland region of the Forest of Bowland. Photo: Google

Chipping offers warm and friendly country pubs and restaurants, such as Gibbon Bridge, which is also a hotel.

3. Chipping

Chipping offers warm and friendly country pubs and restaurants, such as Gibbon Bridge, which is also a hotel. | Visit Lancashire

The characterful charming village of Barrowford in Pendle, sits on the confluence of two rivers, Pendle Water and Colne Water.

4. Barrowford

The characterful charming village of Barrowford in Pendle, sits on the confluence of two rivers, Pendle Water and Colne Water. Photo: Rachel Armitage

