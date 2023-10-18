Princess Diana, North End football, nightclubs & Miss UK... 39 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston

By Jack Marshall
Published 18th Oct 2023, 09:47 BST
Updated 10th Sep 2024, 14:51 BST

The 1990s were a time of transformation for Preston, as the town embraced modernisation while holding on to its rich heritage.

The city centre became a focal point for redevelopment, with new shops, cafes, and entertainment venues opening, drawing residents and visitors alike. Fishergate and the surrounding areas saw a mix of established high street stores and independent retailers, making shopping in Preston an exciting experience.

The opening of the Guild Hall and Charter Theatre added to the cultural vibrancy of the town, hosting concerts, shows, and events that brought people together. Preston Bus Station, an iconic example of Brutalist architecture, remained a major hub for public transport and symbolised the town’s industrial strength.

Sports were also at the heart of community life, with Preston North End playing in the Football League and fans filling Deepdale with excitement.

The 1990s were also a period of educational growth, with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) expanding, attracting students from across the country and helping Preston establish itself as a university town.

Join us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we explore a collection of archive images from Preston in the 1990s, showcasing the people, places, and moments that shaped the era.

It's hot, sweaty and downright uncomfortable - unless you're a dance fan. You can forget Manchester's Hacienda or London's Ministry of Sound - those who know where it's really at head for Feel at the Unversity in Central Lancashire in Preston. It's been hailed as one of the best dance nights in Britain and attracts hundreds of hedonists from all over the country twice a month. Pictured above are some of the crowd

1. 1990s Preston

Our hero.... Students Amber Abdellah and Karen Heywood meet Another Level singer Christian Fry at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston back in 1998

2. 1990s Preston

You've gotta roll with it... (From left to right) Terry Dickenson, Christine Pope, and Bill Smith, teachers at Tulketh High School in Ingol, Preston, who performed pop songs to pupils in aid of Derian House Children's Hospice

3. 1990s Preston

John Dalgleish, head teacher at Queens Drive Primary School, Fulwood, Preston, gets a soaking from pupils Rebecca Gregson and Jennifer Prosser at the Summer Fair

4. 1990s Preston

