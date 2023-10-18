The city centre became a focal point for redevelopment, with new shops, cafes, and entertainment venues opening, drawing residents and visitors alike. Fishergate and the surrounding areas saw a mix of established high street stores and independent retailers, making shopping in Preston an exciting experience.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
The opening of the Guild Hall and Charter Theatre added to the cultural vibrancy of the town, hosting concerts, shows, and events that brought people together. Preston Bus Station, an iconic example of Brutalist architecture, remained a major hub for public transport and symbolised the town’s industrial strength.
Sports were also at the heart of community life, with Preston North End playing in the Football League and fans filling Deepdale with excitement.
The 1990s were also a period of educational growth, with the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) expanding, attracting students from across the country and helping Preston establish itself as a university town.
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Join us on a nostalgic trip down memory lane as we explore a collection of archive images from Preston in the 1990s, showcasing the people, places, and moments that shaped the era.
Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...
Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild
I had some great nights out there... 29 hilarious pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston