From its rides and roller coasters including Whirlwind, Knightmare, and Excalibur to its lore-rich basis in the thrilling tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Camelot Theme Park was a joyous locale for countless visitors between its opening in 1983 and its closure in 2012.

Welcoming over 500,000 people a year at its peak, we cast our minds back to the good times enjoyed within the castle walls…

As reader Christine Mckay says: “Aww Camelot! Pity it closed, used to love going there - everyone dressed up in medieval costume and the jousting etc”

1 . Camelot Theme Park Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World Photo Sales

