Pity it closed, I loved Camelot Theme Park: 41 old school 1980s & 1990s retro pics of Lancs' top theme park

By Jack Marshall
Published 12th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2024, 08:53 BST

This portal into Medieval times delighted North West families for almost three decades.

From its rides and roller coasters including Whirlwind, Knightmare, and Excalibur to its lore-rich basis in the thrilling tale of King Arthur and the Knights of the Round Table, Camelot Theme Park was a joyous locale for countless visitors between its opening in 1983 and its closure in 2012.

Welcoming over 500,000 people a year at its peak, we cast our minds back to the good times enjoyed within the castle walls…

As reader Christine Mckay says: “Aww Camelot! Pity it closed, used to love going there - everyone dressed up in medieval costume and the jousting etc”

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s

1. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

2. Camelot Theme Park

2. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

3. Camelot Theme Park

3. Camelot Theme Park

Archive pictures of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s and 90s Photo: National World

Archive picture of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s

4. Camelot Theme Park

Archive picture of Camelot Theme Park in the 80s Photo: National World

