Old School! 44 retro pictures of Moor Park High School back in the 2000s and 2010s

Situated near the sprawling Moor Park, the school prides itself on its focus on academic achievement and personal development. Over the years, Moor Park High has built a reputation for its inclusive environment and dedication to nurturing students' talents, preparing them for both higher education and the wider world.
In the 2000s and 2010s, the school experienced significant developments, including renovations and upgrades to its facilities. These changes reflected the school's commitment to staying up-to-date with modern educational needs, with the addition of new technologies and improved classrooms.
The school’s focus on extra-curricular activities also flourished during this time, with students participating in sports, drama, and music programs that enriched their school experience.
The early 2000s and 2010s were an exciting period for Moor Park High School, as it continued to evolve while maintaining its core values of respect, responsibility, and excellence.
Take a step back in time with this retro picture collection, capturing the vibrant spirit of Moor Park High School through the 2000s and 2010s—a look at the students, teachers, and moments that shaped its history.
