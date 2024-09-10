Old School! 44 retro pictures of Moor Park High School back in the 2000s and 2010s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 16:08 BST

Moor Park High School, located in the heart of Preston, has long been a cornerstone of the local community, offering quality education to generations of students.

Situated near the sprawling Moor Park, the school prides itself on its focus on academic achievement and personal development. Over the years, Moor Park High has built a reputation for its inclusive environment and dedication to nurturing students' talents, preparing them for both higher education and the wider world.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

In the 2000s and 2010s, the school experienced significant developments, including renovations and upgrades to its facilities. These changes reflected the school's commitment to staying up-to-date with modern educational needs, with the addition of new technologies and improved classrooms.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The school’s focus on extra-curricular activities also flourished during this time, with students participating in sports, drama, and music programs that enriched their school experience.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

The early 2000s and 2010s were an exciting period for Moor Park High School, as it continued to evolve while maintaining its core values of respect, responsibility, and excellence.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Take a step back in time with this retro picture collection, capturing the vibrant spirit of Moor Park High School through the 2000s and 2010s—a look at the students, teachers, and moments that shaped its history.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

Guaranteed 2 or 3 fights a night: Preston's roughest pubs of all time chosen by you

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

I had some great nights out there... 29 hilarious pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston

26 unseen retro pics to take you back to Preston's classic Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s

1. Preston Guild community procession at Moor Park. Pictured are pupils from Brownedge St Mary's Catholic High School.

National World

Photo Sales

2. Photo Neil Cross Victorian Preston Moor Park High School

National World

Photo Sales

3. Moor Park High School and Sixth Form placed third in the finals of a competition aimed at delivering vital road safety messages at Preston's Charter Theatre Secondary schools from Preston, Longridge, Nelson and Rishton created their own hard-hitting productions to bring to life issues relevant to young drivers and passengers. The Beats is a multi-agency drama-based education programme, offered to schools by Lancashire County Council's Safer Travel Team

National World

Photo Sales

4. Moor Park High School and Sixth Form placed third in the finals of a competition aimed at delivering vital road safety messages at Preston's Charter Theatre Secondary schools from Preston, Longridge, Nelson and Rishton created their own hard-hitting productions to bring to life issues relevant to young drivers and passengers. The Beats is a multi-agency drama-based education programme, offered to schools by Lancashire County Council's Safer Travel Team

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaSchoolsPrestonLancashire
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice