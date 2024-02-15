M&S has long held a beloved place in many a British shopper’s heart, so what better way to take a trip down the proverbial high street that is memory lane than by taking a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston’s flagship Fishergate M&S store through the ages.
Still hankering for a bit more nostalgia? Check out these other recent retro pieces...
43 retro pics of nights out at old school Preston nightclubs from Tokyo Jo's and The Manxman to Lava & Ignite
17 retro pics of 1970s, 1980s & 1990s Preston shops, including Sam Allardyce, Fishergate & St George's Centre
31 old school retro pictures of Preston from 1995 to 1999, from Miss UK & politicians, to North End & clubs
37 old school retro pics of Preston life in 1950, from cinemas, streets & cars, to shops, parks & houses