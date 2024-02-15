News you can trust since 1886
M&S: 27 historic retro pictures of Preston's classic Marks & Spencer store on Fishergate down the years

This isn’t just any picture gallery, it’s an M&S picture gallery...
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT

M&S has long held a beloved place in many a British shopper’s heart, so what better way to take a trip down the proverbial high street that is memory lane than by taking a look at some of our best archive pictures of Preston’s flagship Fishergate M&S store through the ages.

Offering flowers to shoppers entering the Marks & Spencer store in Fishgerate, Preston

1. M&S Preston

Offering flowers to shoppers entering the Marks & Spencer store in Fishgerate, Preston

The shop front of Marks & Spencer pictured in 1991

2. M&S Preston

The shop front of Marks & Spencer pictured in 1991

Customer Irene Preston prepares to cut the ribbon to reopen Marks & Spencer following a massive revamp in 1994

3. M&S Preston

Customer Irene Preston prepares to cut the ribbon to reopen Marks & Spencer following a massive revamp in 1994

There's fine attention to detail in each display in the newly refurbished bedding department of Marks & Spencer in 1992 - right down to the matching dressing gown

4. M&S Preston

There's fine attention to detail in each display in the newly refurbished bedding department of Marks & Spencer in 1992 - right down to the matching dressing gown

