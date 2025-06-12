Lancashire Retro: 33 nostalgic pictures which rewind 60 years to Preston in 1965

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 12th Jun 2025, 07:58 BST

Life in Preston in 1965 was very different indeed.

And these pictures round-up just what our city was like 60 years ago. People and places you might recognise.

1. Preston Digital Archive Follow Preston Railway Station Approach Ramp. c.1965

2. Barn Dance at Top Rank, in Preston, circa 1965 from Vin Sumner collection

3. Duty Nurses, Preston Royal Infirmary. 3:12am on May 12, 1965.

4. Preston Docks c.1965 Photograph by Larry Bennett, courtesy of Clickboy2

