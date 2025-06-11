Many are inherited from past generations and if you live in Lancashire you'll probably already know the meanings behind these well used local words and phrases.

They must sound like a different language to people from other parts of the country. And the variation is surprising too across the county. In Blackpool a ‘ginnel’ for example, is called an alley. But we are firm on the old barmcake - it’s not a teacake, muffin or bread roll!