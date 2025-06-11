Lancashire Retro: 18 phrases you'll only know if you're from Lancashire some you won't have heard for years

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Jun 2025, 11:00 BST

Lancashire dialect is a law unto itself - full of quirky words and sayings we love, use and are proud of - some anyway!

Many are inherited from past generations and if you live in Lancashire you'll probably already know the meanings behind these well used local words and phrases.

They must sound like a different language to people from other parts of the country. And the variation is surprising too across the county. In Blackpool a ‘ginnel’ for example, is called an alley. But we are firm on the old barmcake - it’s not a teacake, muffin or bread roll!

Enjoy these great sayings - can you think of any more?

ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: 51 amazing pictures which take you back to 1972 in Preston

Lancashire Retro: 40 brilliant images to take you back to early 1990s Preston

Lancashire Retro: 41 amazing pictures which take you back to 1981 in Preston

For a personalised LEP retro newsletter in your inbox each week sign up for our free newsletter

Lancashire's words and phrases

1. Lancashire's words and phrases

Lancashire's words and phrases | National World

Photo Sales
We've all been this tired.

2. Jiggered

We've all been this tired.

Photo Sales
If it's bobbins, it can't be good.

3. Bobbins

If it's bobbins, it can't be good.

Photo Sales
Quite simply, this means to close the door.

4. Put wood in th'hole

Quite simply, this means to close the door.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonBlackpoolPeopleLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice