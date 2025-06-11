A famously eventful era, today we take a look back at life in Preston in 1981, so have a flick through our best archive pictures from that heady year.
1. Life in Preston in 1981
Preston shoppers out looking for a bargain
December 1981 Photo: RETRO
2. Life in Preston in 1981
Fears that the fifth annual Penwortham Gala would be a wash-out were dispelled when crowds turned out in their thousands, despite heavy rain. This group were representing Preston Pirhana Swimming Club Photo: RETRO
3. Life in Preston in 1981
It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson Photo: RETRO
4. Life in Preston in 1981
PNE vs Watford - February 1981
The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston Photo: RETRO
