Lancashire Retro: 41 amazing pictures which take you back to 1981 in Preston

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 11th Jun 2025, 07:40 BST

These wonderful photos take us right back to the 1980s.

A famously eventful era, today we take a look back at life in Preston in 1981, so have a flick through our best archive pictures from that heady year.

Have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Preston shoppers out looking for a bargain December 1981

1. Life in Preston in 1981

Preston shoppers out looking for a bargain December 1981 Photo: RETRO

Fears that the fifth annual Penwortham Gala would be a wash-out were dispelled when crowds turned out in their thousands, despite heavy rain. This group were representing Preston Pirhana Swimming Club

2. Life in Preston in 1981

Fears that the fifth annual Penwortham Gala would be a wash-out were dispelled when crowds turned out in their thousands, despite heavy rain. This group were representing Preston Pirhana Swimming Club Photo: RETRO

It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson

3. Life in Preston in 1981

It wasn't just the genie that came out of Aladdin's lamp for Louise Male (far right). For the 28-year-old is looking forward to a bright 1981 thanks to her success in Preston Drama Club's Christmas panto. Some of the children's chorus and dancers and pictured with Louise, alongside the dame, Widow Twankey, played by Don Stephenson Photo: RETRO

PNE vs Watford - February 1981 The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston

4. Life in Preston in 1981

PNE vs Watford - February 1981 The game ended with a 2-1 win to Preston Photo: RETRO

