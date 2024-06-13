College days marked a new kind of freedom for teenagers, and this bunch of pictures taken at Preston College will take you right back to those endless days. Are you pictured?
Still on the hunt for some more old school retro stuff? Check out some of our other recent pieces...
1. Students from a Lancashire College have been making their contribution to entente cordiale during a trip across the Channel. Preston College has been taking part in a trip to the town's French twin town, Nimes Photo: Archive
National World
2. A stage in Preston is hosting the world premiere of a new play set in the town. A cast of drama students at Preston College are putting on the comedy The Night of the Green Oasis, written by drama tutor Derek Martin. The play is loosely based around a town centre florist who goes to watch a play and causes havoc. Derek Martin is pictured with two of the students involved in the play, Carolyn Bolton and Charlotte Watson Photo: Kevin McGuinness
National World
3. Post reporter Louise Elliott found herself wrapped up in eastern culture when she visited a newly-formed Preston community centre. The initiative, which has been the brainchild of staff at Preston College, aims to provide people from various ethnic groups with a drop-in centre. As part of the welcome Louise Elliott has her hand painted by Abide Kabil Photo: Lindsey North
National World
4. Travel and tourism students show off their skills at Preston College Photo: Archive
National World
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.