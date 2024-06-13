I'm going old school: 19 retro throwback pics of students and teachers at Preston College in the 1990s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2024, 13:49 BST

These memories captured at Preston College will be a real dose of nostalgia for many.

College days marked a new kind of freedom for teenagers, and this bunch of pictures taken at Preston College will take you right back to those endless days. Are you pictured?

1. Students from a Lancashire College have been making their contribution to entente cordiale during a trip across the Channel. Preston College has been taking part in a trip to the town's French twin town, Nimes Photo: Archive

2. A stage in Preston is hosting the world premiere of a new play set in the town. A cast of drama students at Preston College are putting on the comedy The Night of the Green Oasis, written by drama tutor Derek Martin. The play is loosely based around a town centre florist who goes to watch a play and causes havoc. Derek Martin is pictured with two of the students involved in the play, Carolyn Bolton and Charlotte Watson Photo: Kevin McGuinness

3. Post reporter Louise Elliott found herself wrapped up in eastern culture when she visited a newly-formed Preston community centre. The initiative, which has been the brainchild of staff at Preston College, aims to provide people from various ethnic groups with a drop-in centre. As part of the welcome Louise Elliott has her hand painted by Abide Kabil Photo: Lindsey North

4. Travel and tourism students show off their skills at Preston College Photo: Archive

