The town’s textile mills were still an important part of its identity, though the industry was beginning to decline. Many Prestonians either worked in these mills or in manufacturing, and the town's hardworking community took great pride in its history of craftsmanship.
The local markets were bustling with activity, offering everything from fresh produce to handmade goods. Fishergate, Preston’s main shopping street, was a popular destination, with shoppers visiting iconic stores like Owen Owen and Woolworths for the latest trends and household essentials.
Social life in Preston revolved around pubs, working men’s clubs, and the famous Preston Guild Hall, which hosted music concerts and theatre performances, adding a vibrant cultural element to the town. Football was also at the heart of community spirit, with Preston North End gathering loyal crowds at Deepdale Stadium.
As the 70s brought new music, fashion, and technology, Preston’s youth embraced the changes, with bell-bottoms and flared collars becoming the norm. It was an era of change and evolution, where the traditional and the modern coexisted, shaping the town’s unique culture and character.
Now, let’s take a nostalgic look at some archive images from Preston during this time. These images will have you saying ‘I’d give anything to go back’ in no time...
