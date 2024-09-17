I'd give anything to go back! 31 hilarious retro images of Preston life in the early 1970s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 10:30 GMT

In 1973 and 1974, Preston was a vibrant town, deeply rooted in its industrial heritage while experiencing the cultural shifts of the 1970s.

The town’s textile mills were still an important part of its identity, though the industry was beginning to decline. Many Prestonians either worked in these mills or in manufacturing, and the town's hardworking community took great pride in its history of craftsmanship.

The local markets were bustling with activity, offering everything from fresh produce to handmade goods. Fishergate, Preston’s main shopping street, was a popular destination, with shoppers visiting iconic stores like Owen Owen and Woolworths for the latest trends and household essentials.

Social life in Preston revolved around pubs, working men’s clubs, and the famous Preston Guild Hall, which hosted music concerts and theatre performances, adding a vibrant cultural element to the town. Football was also at the heart of community spirit, with Preston North End gathering loyal crowds at Deepdale Stadium.

As the 70s brought new music, fashion, and technology, Preston’s youth embraced the changes, with bell-bottoms and flared collars becoming the norm. It was an era of change and evolution, where the traditional and the modern coexisted, shaping the town’s unique culture and character.

Now, let’s take a nostalgic look at some archive images from Preston during this time. These images will have you saying ‘I’d give anything to go back’ in no time...

1. Retro People enjoy themselves at a disco which was being held at the Guild Hall,Preston June 1974

2. Retro The arrival of the New Diesel Train at Preston Station September 1974

3. Retro Park School on Moor Park Ave,Preston Swimming Team. July 1973

4. Retro German Couples wedding takes place at Preston Register Office. June 1974

