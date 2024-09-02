School life in Preston during this decade was shaped by traditional values, with a strong emphasis on discipline and academic achievement.

Classrooms were filled with the sounds of chalk on blackboards, and students in uniforms were a common sight. Teachers were often strict, but they were also dedicated, fostering an environment that stressed the importance of hard work and respect.

Beyond academics, schools played a crucial role in social development. Extracurricular activities, especially sports, were a major part of student life. Football, cricket, and rugby were popular among boys, while netball and athletics were favoured by girls.

These activities not only promoted physical fitness but also instilled teamwork, leadership, and community spirit. Local sports clubs, often affiliated with schools, provided young people with opportunities to develop their skills further and to compete at higher levels.

The town’s sports fields and community centres buzzed with activity, as these clubs were essential in keeping youth engaged and away from negative influences. In this collection of archival images, we take a look back at the essence of school and sports life in Preston during the 1980s.

1 . These lads were taking part in roller hockey at the Empress in Eldon Street, Preston National World Photo Sales

2 . Permjit Jhooti and Trudy Williamson (right) won the girls doubles title in under 14 Preston Schools Badminton Tournament. Trudy also won the girls singles championship National World Photo Sales

3 . Nine fifth formers from St. Cuthbert Mayne High School, Preston, presented Mrs Margaret O'Donoghue, secretary of the St. Catherine's Hospice Appeal, with a cheque for Â£185 after completing a cycle ride. Presenting the cheque is the deputy head boy Howard Martin, with, from left, David Cracknell, Michael Laytham, Martin Harris, Nigel Geraghty, Gary Singleton, Chris Stephenson and John Sharples. Richard Ibison, who also rook part in the sponsored ride, is missing from the photograph National World Photo Sales