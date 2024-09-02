I'd give anything to go back... 25 throwback retro pics of Preston schools & sports clubs in the 1980s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:48 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 10:48 BST

In the 1980s, Preston was a thriving town where community life, particularly for young people, revolved around school and sports.

School life in Preston during this decade was shaped by traditional values, with a strong emphasis on discipline and academic achievement.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Classrooms were filled with the sounds of chalk on blackboards, and students in uniforms were a common sight. Teachers were often strict, but they were also dedicated, fostering an environment that stressed the importance of hard work and respect. Sign up for our free newsletters now

Beyond academics, schools played a crucial role in social development. Extracurricular activities, especially sports, were a major part of student life. Football, cricket, and rugby were popular among boys, while netball and athletics were favoured by girls. Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

These activities not only promoted physical fitness but also instilled teamwork, leadership, and community spirit. Local sports clubs, often affiliated with schools, provided young people with opportunities to develop their skills further and to compete at higher levels. Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

The town’s sports fields and community centres buzzed with activity, as these clubs were essential in keeping youth engaged and away from negative influences. In this collection of archival images, we take a look back at the essence of school and sports life in Preston during the 1980s.

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

Guaranteed 2 or 3 fights a night: Preston's roughest pubs of all time chosen by you

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

I had some great nights out there... 29 hilarious pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston

26 unseen retro pics to take you back to Preston's classic Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s

1. These lads were taking part in roller hockey at the Empress in Eldon Street, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

2. Permjit Jhooti and Trudy Williamson (right) won the girls doubles title in under 14 Preston Schools Badminton Tournament. Trudy also won the girls singles championship

National World

Photo Sales

3. Nine fifth formers from St. Cuthbert Mayne High School, Preston, presented Mrs Margaret O'Donoghue, secretary of the St. Catherine's Hospice Appeal, with a cheque for Â£185 after completing a cycle ride. Presenting the cheque is the deputy head boy Howard Martin, with, from left, David Cracknell, Michael Laytham, Martin Harris, Nigel Geraghty, Gary Singleton, Chris Stephenson and John Sharples. Richard Ibison, who also rook part in the sponsored ride, is missing from the photograph

National World

Photo Sales

4. Just champion... thatâs the Broughton High School gymnastic squads. Pictured here is the victorious under 16s squad, who won their section, and the under 14s, who finished fourth in the Preston Schools Championships. Their combined marks were enough to give them the overall championship.

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaLancashirePrestonSport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.