I wish I could go back to 1997 Preston... 19 exclusive retro pictures, from North End to wine bar blind dates

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 19th Aug 2024, 10:26 BST

1997 was quite the year.

Famous for the landslide Labour win in the general election under Tony Blair, the transfer of Hong Kong, the largest remaining British colony, to China; and the death of Princess Diana, eventful barely covers it. Take a look at a few of our best archive pictures from 1997 in Preston.

Can you spot any familiar sights or faces in this collection of historic archive pics?

Take a look...

. Preston in 1997

. Preston in 1997

1. Preston in 1997

The magical world of Disney came to Preston and brought stars ot the eyes of a happy band of youngsters. Fifteen pupils from Sherwood County Primary School in Fulwood were invited along to our Lancashire Evening Post headquarters on Eastway as filming took place for the action-packed Disney Club. The top children's TV show, screened on Sunday mornings, features cartoons, jokes, games and more Photo: RETRO

2. Preston in 1997

Staff at a Preston unit for adults with mental health problems took part in a mammoth sponsored walk to raise cash to buy extra comforts for their patients. Nurses and doctors at the Avondale Unit at Royal Preston Hospital walked from Preston to Garstang as part of their fun-raising drive Photo: RETRO

3. Preston in 1997

Community groups from one Preston area joined together to raise awareness about the links between poor health and environment. The Green and Healthy Avenham Day was a joint initiative between the Guild Community Healthcare NHS Trust, Lancashire County Council, Preston Council and the Avenham Ward Community Forum. Pictured: Farhana Munshi, 10, Humera Hassenjee, 10, and Nafisa Motara, 10, from Frenchwood CP School ready to paint their banner during the event Photo: RETRO

4. Preston in 1997

Preston cub scouts are feeling as pleased as punch after receiving a message from John Major. The Prime Minister was just one of eighty politicians who signed a birthday card for the 1st Lostock Hall Phoenix Cubs, who are this year celebrating the 80th anniversary of cub scouting Photo: RETRO

