I wish I could go back... 29 throwback retro pics of Preston in the 2000s, from girls' nights out to PNE

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2024, 11:35 BST

For may of us, the 2000s was a peak time in our lives.

While it’s incredible to think that those days which seem so recent are now some 20 years in the past, it’s always nice to take a trip down memory lane and cast your mind back to days when everything seemed a little more simple and just that bit better, thanks to a tinge of nostalgia... For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

In no time at all, these pictures will have you saying ‘I wish I could go back!’

Still on the hunt for some more old school retro stuff? Check out some of our other recent pieces...

I took a trip back in time to explore Preston's streets back in the 1950s and 1960s

23 awesome retro pictures of 1990s Preston primary schools, from Moss Side and St. Mary’s to Highfield Priory

I had some great nights out there... 29 hilarious pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston

Ah, take me back! 23 old school exclusive archive pictures of Preston life back in 1970 and 1971

1. Preston gigs

National World

Photo Sales

2. Taking part in a mammoth 24-hour pool marathon are Paul Brogden, Rebecca Tonge, Annmarie McGlynn, Steve Kay and Darren Kay, at the Sumners, Fulwood, Preston

National World

Photo Sales

3. Children at St Gregory's RC Primary School in Preston with their puppets

National World

Photo Sales

4. A Preston teenager is being tipped to punch his way to the top of the boxing world. Oliver Gooch delighted the home crowd at Preston Guildhall when he won his latest bout against Manchester's Larry Kenyon. And according to his coach Peter Wakeling at Kirkham Boxing and Fitness Club, there will be plenty more victories ahead for the 16-year-old Penwortham lad

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:first personPrestonLancashirePrimary SchoolsNostalgia

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.