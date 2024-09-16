And, looking through some of our best archive pictures of life at a handful of Preston schools throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, it’s easy to see why.
Be sure not to miss these other recent popular pieces...
Still fancy a bit more nostalgia?
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: National World
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: National World
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: National World
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
. Preston schools through the ages
Photo: RETRO
1. Preston schools through the ages
Budding actors at a Lancashire school found themselves in the spotlight when the curtains opened on their latest production. Pupils at Kirkham Grammar School staged The Good Doctor by Neil Simon. Pictured above are, from left: Jamie Lowe, Nicky McKay, Hayley Baxter, Emma Anderton, Ranvir Singh and Simon Morgan Photo: RETRO
2. Preston schools through the ages
These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid Photo: RETRO
3. Preston schools through the ages
Fencing Award winner at Kirkham Grammar School, Feb 1972 Photo: National World
4. Preston schools through the ages
Three hundred staff and youngster from St Thomas More High School, St Vincents Road, Fulwood, turned up to class dressed in silly outfits and nobody batted an eyelid. And it was all in aid of ITV's Telethon appeal. The children paid 20p each to get out of school uniform, and it is hoped they will raise more than £200 for the appeal Photo: RETRO