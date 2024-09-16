I miss those days... 41 retro pics of 70s, 80s & 90s Preston schools, from Kirkham Grammar to Fulwood High

By Jack Marshall
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:19 GMT
Updated 16th Sep 2024, 11:46 GMT

They say your school years are some of the best of your life.

And, looking through some of our best archive pictures of life at a handful of Preston schools throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, it’s easy to see why.

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

Be sure not to miss these other recent popular pieces...

67 hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain

37 celebrities seen at Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park including Ricky Hatton, David Moyes & Sam Allardyce

63 of your submitted pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston's Moor Park

Still fancy a bit more nostalgia?

God I miss the 1980s... 51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

I think they were simpler times... 37 ancient pictures of Preston life, sights, and people back in the 1960s

18 astonishing old school archive pictures of 1970s Preston, from football and school to glamorous parties

21 exclusive archive pictures to transport you back in time to Preston in the late 1950s

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales

. Preston schools through the ages

Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Budding actors at a Lancashire school found themselves in the spotlight when the curtains opened on their latest production. Pupils at Kirkham Grammar School staged The Good Doctor by Neil Simon. Pictured above are, from left: Jamie Lowe, Nicky McKay, Hayley Baxter, Emma Anderton, Ranvir Singh and Simon Morgan

1. Preston schools through the ages

Budding actors at a Lancashire school found themselves in the spotlight when the curtains opened on their latest production. Pupils at Kirkham Grammar School staged The Good Doctor by Neil Simon. Pictured above are, from left: Jamie Lowe, Nicky McKay, Hayley Baxter, Emma Anderton, Ranvir Singh and Simon Morgan Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid

2. Preston schools through the ages

These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Fencing Award winner at Kirkham Grammar School, Feb 1972

3. Preston schools through the ages

Fencing Award winner at Kirkham Grammar School, Feb 1972 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Three hundred staff and youngster from St Thomas More High School, St Vincents Road, Fulwood, turned up to class dressed in silly outfits and nobody batted an eyelid. And it was all in aid of ITV's Telethon appeal. The children paid 20p each to get out of school uniform, and it is hoped they will raise more than £200 for the appeal

4. Preston schools through the ages

Three hundred staff and youngster from St Thomas More High School, St Vincents Road, Fulwood, turned up to class dressed in silly outfits and nobody batted an eyelid. And it was all in aid of ITV's Telethon appeal. The children paid 20p each to get out of school uniform, and it is hoped they will raise more than £200 for the appeal Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonScoutsLeylandSchoolsEuro 2024SerbiaEnglandNostalgiafirst person
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice