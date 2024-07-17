For all ‘90s kids who had their formative years during that heady decades to the adults who revelled in the music, fashion, and culture back in the day, the 1990s remains one of the most socially significant eras in recent times.
With that in mind, take a look at some of our very best retro archive pictures of Preston life back in the 1990s. A few of them are sure to have you saying ‘I loved the 1990s!’ in no time.
Have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still in the mood for a bit more nostalgia? Check out some of our other recent retro pieces...
25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham
Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild
33 adorable pics of 2000s reception classes at Preston schools including Grange Primary, Higher Walton & more
I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.