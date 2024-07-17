For all ‘90s kids who had their formative years during that heady decades to the adults who revelled in the music, fashion, and culture back in the day, the 1990s remains one of the most socially significant eras in recent times.

With that in mind, take a look at some of our very best retro archive pictures of Preston life back in the 1990s. A few of them are sure to have you saying ‘I loved the 1990s!’ in no time.

Have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Princess Diana visits Preston in January 1993

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 26: The England team of back row left to right, Paul Ince, David Platt, Steve McManaman, David Seaman, Gareth Southgate and Alan Shearer. Front row left to right Paul Gascoigne, Teddy Sheringham, Tony Adams, Stuart Pearce and Darren Anderton, line up before the European Championship Finals semi final match between England and Germany at Wembley, on June 26 1996 in London, England. Germany won the match on penalties. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

It's hot, sweaty and downright uncomfortable - unless you're a dance fan. You can forget Manchester's Hacienda or London's Ministry of Sound - those who know where it's really at head for Feel at the Unversity in Central Lancashire in Preston. It's been hailed as one of the best dance nights in Britain and attracts hundreds of hedonists from all over the country twice a month. Pictured above are some of the crowd