From the Good Friday Agreement to the release of the first DVDs and the Ford Focus, it was a year that saw the ‘90s creep evermore towards the new Millennium, so here are a few of our best archive pictures from 1998 in Preston...
Still fancy a bit more retro? Check out some of your other recent pieces...
I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers
I miss the 1980s... 24 nostalgic retro pictures of life in 1980s Preston, from North End to old school pubs
Bamber Bridge like you've never seen it before... 24 incredible retro pics from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s
I remember the days before hair extensions & Turkey teeth... 39 pics of 2000s Preston, from clubs to A Levels