I loved the 1990s: 37 old school retro pics of 1998 Preston, from North End football and pubs to Miss UK

By Jack Marshall
Published 11th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 24th May 2024, 08:22 BST

1998 was quite the year.

From the Good Friday Agreement to the release of the first DVDs and the Ford Focus, it was a year that saw the ‘90s creep evermore towards the new Millennium, so here are a few of our best archive pictures from 1998 in Preston...

Don’t miss our amazing (and free) LEP newsletter!

Still fancy a bit more retro? Check out some of your other recent pieces...

I reckon you could guarantee 3 fights: Preston's 27 roughest pubs down the years according to readers

I miss the 1980s... 24 nostalgic retro pictures of life in 1980s Preston, from North End to old school pubs

Bamber Bridge like you've never seen it before... 24 incredible retro pics from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

I remember the days before hair extensions & Turkey teeth... 39 pics of 2000s Preston, from clubs to A Levels 

49 incredible retro pictures of Preston primary and secondary schools in the late 1990s

Michael Kemp, manager of the Beat Street Cafe, Preston, with the new plastic bottles.

1. Preston in 1998

Michael Kemp, manager of the Beat Street Cafe, Preston, with the new plastic bottles. Photo: John Hughes

Photo Sales
Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final.

2. Preston in 1998

Shooting for the stars .... Sam, Kelly, Sarah and Abbi of Preston pop group Foxxx who have just recorded their first single and appeared at Miss UK final. Photo: NEIL CROSS

Photo Sales
Lincoln City V Preston North End Preston score their second goal.

3. Preston in 1998

Lincoln City V Preston North End Preston score their second goal. Photo: Iain Lynn

Photo Sales
The weird and wonderful world of the Edinburgh Festival could be recreated in Preston. Students at the town's Cardinal Newman College are hoping to capture the excitement and atmosphere of the globally-famous arts festival when they present Nowfest, their own six-week-long extravaganza of music, theatre, dance and painting. Pictured above are some of the students taking part

4. Preston in 1998

The weird and wonderful world of the Edinburgh Festival could be recreated in Preston. Students at the town's Cardinal Newman College are hoping to capture the excitement and atmosphere of the globally-famous arts festival when they present Nowfest, their own six-week-long extravaganza of music, theatre, dance and painting. Pictured above are some of the students taking part Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPubsNostalgiaLancashireLEPSchoolsPolicefirst person