Bamber Bridge like you've never seen it before... 24 incredible retro pics from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

By Jack Marshall
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 17th May 2024, 16:32 BST

Take a trip down memory lane.

The destination? Bamber Bridge over the decades, including scenes from the ‘70s, ‘80s, and ‘90s, from churches, scouts, and horticultural shows to football, petrol stations, and table tennis. Take a look at our gallery of the best pics from eras gone by.

Playtime for some children in Bamber Bridge took on a new look as they were given the chance of going along to their local park to "do their own thing". The Play Week scheme, organised by Lancashire County Council's Social Services department, was aimed at taking the pressure off busy mums during the school summer holidays and giving the children the chance to play safely

1. Bamber Bridge in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Playtime for some children in Bamber Bridge took on a new look as they were given the chance of going along to their local park to "do their own thing". The Play Week scheme, organised by Lancashire County Council's Social Services department, was aimed at taking the pressure off busy mums during the school summer holidays and giving the children the chance to play safely Photo: RETRO

Old Preston garages, dealerships and filling staions from the 80s and 90s - Burmah, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge

2. Bamber Bridge in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Old Preston garages, dealerships and filling staions from the 80s and 90s - Burmah, Brindle Road, Bamber Bridge Photo: JPI

Regulars at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, were queuing up to have their turn on the table during a 12-hour pool marathon to raise money for Mascot - Make a Sick Child's Dream Come True. Pictured (left to right) are Rebecca Yates, Joanne Nightingale, Margaret Sagar, Isbol Haworth and Elaine Sagar

3. Bamber Bridge in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Regulars at Ye Olde Original Withy Trees in Bamber Bridge, near Preston, were queuing up to have their turn on the table during a 12-hour pool marathon to raise money for Mascot - Make a Sick Child's Dream Come True. Pictured (left to right) are Rebecca Yates, Joanne Nightingale, Margaret Sagar, Isbol Haworth and Elaine Sagar Photo: RETRO

Tears among the smiles. Three-year-old Roger Breakwell keeps crying despite the smile of clowns Anne Molly and her four-year-old twins Gail (left) and Russell - who all took part in Bamber Bridge Festival

4. Bamber Bridge in the '70s, '80s, and '90s

Tears among the smiles. Three-year-old Roger Breakwell keeps crying despite the smile of clowns Anne Molly and her four-year-old twins Gail (left) and Russell - who all took part in Bamber Bridge Festival Photo: RETRO

Related topics:PrestonPreston North End