The late 1980s saw the development of key infrastructure, such as the completion of the Preston Guild Hall, which had quickly become the heart of entertainment and culture in the city, hosting concerts, theatre productions, and community events.

Preston’s high street was thriving, with popular shops like C&A, Woolworths, and BHS drawing crowds to the town centre. The Harris Museum, with its impressive architecture, remained a focal point for history, art, and education in the region.

Preston North End F.C. had its ups and downs, but Deepdale Stadium was always filled with passionate fans supporting their team. The industrial heritage of Preston was still visible, but there was a shift toward modernization and new economic opportunities.

The late 1980s were also a time of community spirit, with Preston residents embracing the rapid changes of the era. The emergence of new housing estates and modern developments was transforming the town’s landscape, while the local parks, like Avenham and Moor Park, remained popular spots for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

Now, take a look back at the faces, places, and events that shaped Preston in 1988 and 1989 with this collection of nostalgic images.

Retro Sam Alladyce at Ladbrokes Betting Shop in Preston August 1988

For 21 years lollipop lady Irene White watched over the pupils of St Matthew's Primary School in Preston as they merrily crossed the road to and from school. Now Irene, of Merrick Avenue, has hung up her hat and put her lollipop stick away for good. And the children came out in force to wish her goodbye

The children of the Mavis Berry School of Dancing in Preston were sitting pretty when they carried off a hatful of gold medals at a Blackpool Dance Festival. They beat off the challenge of hundreds of other dancers in a variety of disciplines including ballet, Greek and classical dancing.