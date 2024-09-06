I loved Sam Allardyce! 22 retro pictures of Preston in the late 1980s, from North End to schools

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Sep 2024, 14:06 BST

In 1988 and 1989, Preston was a bustling town on the cusp of significant change.

The late 1980s saw the development of key infrastructure, such as the completion of the Preston Guild Hall, which had quickly become the heart of entertainment and culture in the city, hosting concerts, theatre productions, and community events.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Preston’s high street was thriving, with popular shops like C&A, Woolworths, and BHS drawing crowds to the town centre. The Harris Museum, with its impressive architecture, remained a focal point for history, art, and education in the region.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Preston North End F.C. had its ups and downs, but Deepdale Stadium was always filled with passionate fans supporting their team. The industrial heritage of Preston was still visible, but there was a shift toward modernization and new economic opportunities.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

The late 1980s were also a time of community spirit, with Preston residents embracing the rapid changes of the era. The emergence of new housing estates and modern developments was transforming the town’s landscape, while the local parks, like Avenham and Moor Park, remained popular spots for families and outdoor enthusiasts.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Now, take a look back at the faces, places, and events that shaped Preston in 1988 and 1989 with this collection of nostalgic images.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

Guaranteed 2 or 3 fights a night: Preston's roughest pubs of all time chosen by you

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

I asked readers what their favourite Preston pubs of all time were... here's what they said

I had some great nights out there... 29 hilarious pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston

26 unseen retro pics to take you back to Preston's classic Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s

1. Retro Sam Alladyce at Ladbrokes Betting Shop in Preston August 1988

National World

Photo Sales

2. For 21 years lollipop lady Irene White watched over the pupils of St Matthew's Primary School in Preston as they merrily crossed the road to and from school. Now Irene, of Merrick Avenue, has hung up her hat and put her lollipop stick away for good. And the children came out in force to wish her goodbye

National World

Photo Sales

3. The children of the Mavis Berry School of Dancing in Preston were sitting pretty when they carried off a hatful of gold medals at a Blackpool Dance Festival. They beat off the challenge of hundreds of other dancers in a variety of disciplines including ballet, Greek and classical dancing.

National World

Photo Sales

4. Valentine's Day at St Walburge (Talbot) RC Primary School in Ashton, Preston

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:LancashirePrestonNostalgiaPubsSchoolsFootballPreston North End
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice