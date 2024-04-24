'I love these!' 45 utterly adorable retro pictures of young Preston school starters from down the years

Is there a more exciting time in a young student’s life?

By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2024, 12:48 BST

Well, apart from the first heady days of the summer holidays, that is… Anyways, here are a few of our best archive pictures of young Preston school starters from the 2010s.

As reader Sonya Stevenson says: “Love looking at these!”

St. Stephen's Primary School, Preston

1. 2010s Preston schools new starters

St. Stephen's Primary School, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Holme Slack Community Primary School, Preston

2. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Holme Slack Community Primary School, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

School Starters 2014. Frenchwood Community Primary School in Preston- Robins class.

3. 2010s Preston schools new starters

School Starters 2014. Frenchwood Community Primary School in Preston- Robins class. Photo: rob lock

St. Teresa's Catholic Primary Shool, Downing Street, Preston

4. 2010s Preston schools new starters

St. Teresa's Catholic Primary Shool, Downing Street, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

