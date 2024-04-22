37 fantastic throwback retro pictures of Preston high schools, teachers, and students in the 1990s

For anyone who grew up and went to school back in the 1990s, you’ve come to the right place.

By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Apr 2024, 12:38 BST

There’s nothing like digging out old school photos for a reminisce and - at times - a good giggle. And so, without further ado, here are some of our best archive pictures of Preston secondary schools back in the ‘90s.

Get a personalised LEP round-up, plus breaking news, when you sign up for our free daily emails.

Still hankering for a bit more retro? Check out these other recent pieces...

'I had some great nights out': 29 pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston

75 nostalgic retro pictures showing how much Preston Railway Station has developed and changed over the years

'I know those faces!' 37 historic retro pics of 1976 Preston, from schools to theatre, North End, and Ken Dodd

1. Gemma Collinson and Scott Croly of Longridge High School, working on a CD at Preston College in 1998 Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Photo Sales

2. Prince Charles with pupils from Moor Park High School at Marks and Spencers, Fishergate, Preston Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales

3. Pupils from Fulwood High School, near Preston, who achieved 100% attendance. Pictured (bottom from left to right): Reena Modasiya, 16, Catherine Fell,15. Bottom (left to right): Philip Bathgate, 15, Frances Harris,16, and Mark Stevenson, 16 Photo: Ian Robinson

Photo Sales

4. Mr Hutchinson, head teacher from Walton-le-Dale High School, Preston, with pupils (from left) Alan Parkinson, Layna Robinson, Kerrie Armistead, David Usman and Andrew Batt, all aged 12 years Photo: Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonTeachersStudentsSchoolsTheatreLancashire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.