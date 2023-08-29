News you can trust since 1886
25 retro pics of old school Penwortham from 1986 to 1990, including schools, footballers, and Captain Pugwash

Cast your mind back...
By Jack Marshall
Published 29th Aug 2023, 10:34 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 10:35 BST

… to the mid-1980s in Penwortham. The ‘80s is in full swing and the ‘90s is looming on the horizon, so take a look at our best archive pictures of life in the era in Penwortham...

Pupils at Priory High School in Penwortham get ready to plant Daffodils

1. Penwortham 1986-1990

Pupils at Priory High School in Penwortham get ready to plant Daffodils Photo: RETRO

Andrea Fellows of Penwortham, four, shows her sister Carmen,18 months, and friend Michelle Cox of Penwortham the technique of egg throwing. April 1986

2. Penwortham 1986-1990

Andrea Fellows of Penwortham, four, shows her sister Carmen,18 months, and friend Michelle Cox of Penwortham the technique of egg throwing. April 1986 Photo: staff

Members of Penwortham Gymnastic Club watch a competitor in their seventh annual competition

3. Penwortham 1986-1990

Members of Penwortham Gymnastic Club watch a competitor in their seventh annual competition Photo: RETRO

These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid

4. Penwortham 1986-1990

These spring chicks are alive and pecking thanks to the tender loving care of this proud group of youngsters at a Preston school. Class three at Kingsfold Primary School, Penwortham, have spent the past few months keeping a watchful eye on the chicks as they incubated. And a competition to find a name for the first one into the world helped raise money for the school's chosen charity - Action Aid Photo: RETRO

