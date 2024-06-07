I discover Preston's ancient history by exploring 31 of its most ancient landmarks with storied pasts

By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2024, 14:23 BST

Preston boasts quite the rich history.

So here we’ve gathered a collection of our best archive pictures of the city’s most historic buildings and landmarks in order to discover Preston's ancient history by exploring 31 of its most ancient landmarks.

Back of the old Town Hall, Preston 1860. This property was built in 1781 and served the town until early 1862 when all was swept away in preparation for the new Town Hall which opened in 1867. This view is from Cheapside looking towards Fishergate

Back of the old Town Hall, Preston 1860. This property was built in 1781 and served the town until early 1862 when all was swept away in preparation for the new Town Hall which opened in 1867. This view is from Cheapside looking towards Fishergate Photo: n/a

Before the days of the Royal Preston Hospital, patients attended the Royal Infirmary, Deepdale, Preston, opened in 1869. The hospital closed in 1990. This postcard, by G Cross, comes courtesy of Preston Digital Archive.

Before the days of the Royal Preston Hospital, patients attended the Royal Infirmary, Deepdale, Preston, opened in 1869. The hospital closed in 1990. This postcard, by G Cross, comes courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Photo: Preston Digital Archive

Old Penwortham Bridge, Preston c.1863, opened 1759. Taken from Penwortham, looking towards Broadgate and Preston.

Old Penwortham Bridge, Preston c.1863, opened 1759. Taken from Penwortham, looking towards Broadgate and Preston. Photo: PDA

4 Winckley Square, which dates back to the early 1800s

4 Winckley Square, which dates back to the early 1800s Photo: Google Maps

