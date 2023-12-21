News you can trust since 1886
Back to school! 45 cute retro pictures of Preston school starters from down the years

Is there a more exciting time in a young student’s life?
By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:45 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 08:45 GMT

Well, apart from the first heady days of the summer holidays, that is… Anyways, here are a few of our best archive pictures of young Preston school starters from the 2010s.

St. Stephen's Primary School, Preston

1. 2010s Preston schools new starters

St. Stephen's Primary School, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Holme Slack Community Primary School, Preston

2. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Holme Slack Community Primary School, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

School Starters 2014. Frenchwood Community Primary School in Preston- Robins class.

3. 2010s Preston schools new starters

School Starters 2014. Frenchwood Community Primary School in Preston- Robins class. Photo: rob lock

St. Teresa's Catholic Primary Shool, Downing Street, Preston

4. 2010s Preston schools new starters

St. Teresa's Catholic Primary Shool, Downing Street, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

