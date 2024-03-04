News you can trust since 1886
35 awesome historic retro pictures of 1992 Preston, from nightclubs and schools to football and kids

Let’s take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 4th Mar 2024, 10:02 GMT

… to Preston in the early ‘90s. Here are our best archive pictures of the city and its wonderful inhabitants back in 1992.

Revellers ring in the New Year on Preston Flag Market - recognise anyone?

1. Preston 1992

Revellers ring in the New Year on Preston Flag Market - recognise anyone? Photo: RETRO

Former football referee John Atkinson Preston Guild Final 1992 at Deepdale

2. Preston 1992

Former football referee John Atkinson Preston Guild Final 1992 at Deepdale Photo: Ian Robinson

Guides, brownies, cubs and scouts joined forces at Warton, near Preston, for an annual fund-raising event. Children from the 1st Warton St Oswald's brownies, guides and scout group staffed stalls at their Christmas Fair at Warton Church Hall. More than £200 was raised and will be split between the four groups. Pictured: Scout Peter Harrison, guide Mary Hellewell, cub Mark Shuttleworth and brownie Jennifer Beck

3. Preston 1992

Guides, brownies, cubs and scouts joined forces at Warton, near Preston, for an annual fund-raising event. Children from the 1st Warton St Oswald's brownies, guides and scout group staffed stalls at their Christmas Fair at Warton Church Hall. More than £200 was raised and will be split between the four groups. Pictured: Scout Peter Harrison, guide Mary Hellewell, cub Mark Shuttleworth and brownie Jennifer Beck Photo: RETRO

Mr Bill Hall found a dog after thieves broke into his pet shop in Fishergate Hill, Preston

4. Preston 1992

Mr Bill Hall found a dog after thieves broke into his pet shop in Fishergate Hill, Preston Photo: RETRO

