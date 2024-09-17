The classroom experience was enriched with interactive whiteboards, tablets, and computer lessons, reflecting the growing influence of the digital world.
Despite the shift towards tech, traditional subjects like reading, writing, and math remained core, with creative subjects like art, music, and physical education offering variety and fun.
The playground continued to be the heart of social life, where children played games like tag, football, and hopscotch, creating lifelong memories and friendships.
School trips, assemblies, and special theme days brought excitement to the year, while after-school clubs allowed students to explore interests like sports, drama, or science.
This era saw a balance between academic growth and nurturing well-being, with a strong emphasis on teamwork, respect, and inclusion.
Explore our retro picture collection of Longton Primary School to relive the school life of this vibrant decade.
