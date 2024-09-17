57 adorable throwback pictures of students at Longton Primary School back in the 2010s

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Sep 2024, 09:24 GMT

Primary school life for kids in the UK during the 2010s was a vibrant mix of learning, play, and technology.

The classroom experience was enriched with interactive whiteboards, tablets, and computer lessons, reflecting the growing influence of the digital world.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Despite the shift towards tech, traditional subjects like reading, writing, and math remained core, with creative subjects like art, music, and physical education offering variety and fun.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

The playground continued to be the heart of social life, where children played games like tag, football, and hopscotch, creating lifelong memories and friendships.

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LP’s free emails

School trips, assemblies, and special theme days brought excitement to the year, while after-school clubs allowed students to explore interests like sports, drama, or science.

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

This era saw a balance between academic growth and nurturing well-being, with a strong emphasis on teamwork, respect, and inclusion.

Follow the latest from Preston North End, with the LP’s free football emails

Explore our retro picture collection of Longton Primary School to relive the school life of this vibrant decade.

Be sure not to miss these other recent popular pieces...

67 hilarious readers' pictures from Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park in the mud and torrential rain

37 celebrities seen at Preston's BBC Radio 2 in the Park including Ricky Hatton, David Moyes & Sam Allardyce

63 of your submitted pictures from BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston's Moor Park

Still fancy a bit more nostalgia?

God I miss the 1980s... 51 awesome images to take you back to 1983 Preston, from schools to Fishergate

I think they were simpler times... 37 ancient pictures of Preston life, sights, and people back in the 1960s

18 astonishing old school archive pictures of 1970s Preston, from football and school to glamorous parties

21 exclusive archive pictures to transport you back in time to Preston in the late 1950s

1. Photo Neil Cross Longton Primary School pupils taking part in a project cooking project with the James Holden Academy at Penwortham Priory Academy

National World

Photo Sales

2. Photo Neil Cross School football teams from South Ribble playing in Lancashire FA play-off's Longton Primary School v Leyland St Mary's

National World

Photo Sales

3. Photo Ian Robinson Longton Primary School official opening of the cookery technology room at the school The Mayor of South Ribble Coun Graham Walton and health ambassodors, Hannah Nicholson, 10 and Carys Allwright, 10

Staff

Photo Sales

4. Photo Neil Cross Remembrance Day at Longton Primary School Emily Sergeant looks after Eddie Prendergast

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 15
Next Page
Related topics:TechLancashirePlaygroundNewslettersReadingMusicWritingFootballMemoriesReSPECTStudentsPreston North EndSchoolsBBC Radio 2NostalgiaPeopleCelebritiesPrestonSam AllardyceDavid MoyesRicky Hatton
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice