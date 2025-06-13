55 memories of Preston's iconic Bus Station down the decades from building it to the passengers

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 13th Jun 2025, 07:21 BST

Preston’s Bus Station is truly iconic.

One of the city’s more impressive architectural feats, the building certainly catches the eye, so take a look at some of our vest archive pictures of Preston’s grand bus station down the decades.

ICYMI: Lancashire Retro: 51 amazing pictures which take you back to 1972 in Preston

Lancashire Retro: 40 brilliant images to take you back to early 1990s Preston

Lancashire Retro: 41 amazing pictures which take you back to 1981 in Preston

For a warm spot of Lancashire nostalgia, sign up for our LEP retro newsletter.

1. Work underway building Preston bus station 50 year sago

National World

Photo Sales

2. Photo Neil Cross Oficial unveiling of the revamped Preston Bus Station

National World

Photo Sales

3. Preston Bus Station

National World

Photo Sales

4. Picture of man sitting on side of Preston Bus Station 4/7/2013

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 14
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonLancashireNostalgiaLEP
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice