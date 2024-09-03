45 utterly adorable retro pictures of young Preston school starters heading back into education in the 2010s

By Jack Marshall
Published 30th Aug 2023, 09:45 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 12:04 BST

Is there a more exciting time in a young student’s life? Well, apart from the first heady days of the summer holidays, that is…

The return to school after the summer holidays is an exciting time for young children, filled with anticipation and enthusiasm.

It's a chance to reunite with friends, meet new teachers, and dive into fresh learning adventures. From picking out new school supplies to donning crisp uniforms, the back-to-school season is full of special moments.

The thrill of stepping into a new classroom, sharing summer stories, and starting new subjects makes this time of year truly memorable. In the following collection, we take a nostalgic look at children from years past as they embark on their own back-to-school journeys.

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: rob lock

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Neil Cross

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Paul Simpson

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Neil Cross

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Kevin McGuinness

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Paul Simpson

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Neil Cross

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Julian Brown

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: rob lock

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: David Hurst

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Julian Brown

. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Photo: Neil Cross

St. Stephen's Primary School, Preston

1. 2010s Preston schools new starters

St. Stephen's Primary School, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

Holme Slack Community Primary School, Preston

2. 2010s Preston schools new starters

Holme Slack Community Primary School, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

School Starters 2014. Frenchwood Community Primary School in Preston- Robins class.

3. 2010s Preston schools new starters

School Starters 2014. Frenchwood Community Primary School in Preston- Robins class. Photo: rob lock

St. Teresa's Catholic Primary Shool, Downing Street, Preston

4. 2010s Preston schools new starters

St. Teresa's Catholic Primary Shool, Downing Street, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness

