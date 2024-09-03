The return to school after the summer holidays is an exciting time for young children, filled with anticipation and enthusiasm.

It's a chance to reunite with friends, meet new teachers, and dive into fresh learning adventures. From picking out new school supplies to donning crisp uniforms, the back-to-school season is full of special moments.

The thrill of stepping into a new classroom, sharing summer stories, and starting new subjects makes this time of year truly memorable. In the following collection, we take a nostalgic look at children from years past as they embark on their own back-to-school journeys.

1 . 2010s Preston schools new starters St. Stephen's Primary School, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness Photo Sales

2 . 2010s Preston schools new starters Holme Slack Community Primary School, Preston Photo: Kevin McGuinness Photo Sales

3 . 2010s Preston schools new starters School Starters 2014. Frenchwood Community Primary School in Preston- Robins class. Photo: rob lock Photo Sales