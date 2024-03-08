41 retro pics to take you back to 1993 Preston, from Princess Diana & Alfie Boe to local schools & North End

Let’s take a trip down memory lane...
By Jack Marshall
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:44 GMT
Updated 8th Mar 2024, 11:05 GMT

… to Preston in 1993. Princess Diana is in the news as the new decades slowly moves towards the new Millennium, and there’s plenty going on in Preston. Take a look at some of our best archive pictures from that time.

Sign up for our free newsletters now

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Still looking for more retro content? Check out these other recent pieces...

21 incredible retro pictures of Preston girls' nights out in the 2000s, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

35 awesome historic retro pictures of 1992 Preston, from nightclubs and schools to football and kids

23 timeless retro pictures of ancient Preston down the decades, from demolished buildings to old school shops

33 retro pictures of classic parties and nights out at beloved Preston clubs Lava and Ignite down the years

Princess Diana visits Preston in January 1993

1. Life in Preston in 1993

Princess Diana visits Preston in January 1993 Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Margaret Rothwell and Alfie Boe appear in Preston Musical Comedy Society's production of West Side Story in 1993

2. Life in Preston in 1993

Margaret Rothwell and Alfie Boe appear in Preston Musical Comedy Society's production of West Side Story in 1993 Photo: submitted

Photo Sales
International athletics star Steve Tunstall set the pace for runners pounding the streets of south Preston as part of Hutton Grammar School's gala. The British cross-country champion, who lives in Preston, started the five-miles race and more than 100 athletes took part

3. Life in Preston in 1993

International athletics star Steve Tunstall set the pace for runners pounding the streets of south Preston as part of Hutton Grammar School's gala. The British cross-country champion, who lives in Preston, started the five-miles race and more than 100 athletes took part Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Youngsters from a South Ribble high school fell in for a taste of the Army life when they took part in a sponsored assault course to raise cash for the elderly. Instead of lessons, teenagers from Walton-le-Dale High School, were put through their paces by instructors from the King's Division of the Army, based at Fulwood Barracks, Preston

4. Life in Preston in 1993

Youngsters from a South Ribble high school fell in for a taste of the Army life when they took part in a sponsored assault course to raise cash for the elderly. Instead of lessons, teenagers from Walton-le-Dale High School, were put through their paces by instructors from the King's Division of the Army, based at Fulwood Barracks, Preston Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonMPsPenwortham