Eager youngsters from all over Lancashire queued up outside the Opera House in Blackpool hoping to tap their way into the smash hit musical 42nd Street. Among the large contingent of Preston dancers were Melanie Cross, 16, of Victoria Parade, Ashton; Kerry Chandler, 16, of St Andrew's Avenue, Ashton; Dawn Holner, 14, of Dodney Drive, Lea; Sarah Morris, 17, of Beacon Grove, Fulwood; Ruth Abram, 13, of St Catherine's Drive, Fulwood; Vicky Buller, 13, of Margaret Road, Penwortham; and Katy Lansom, 13 of Garstang Road, FulwoodEager youngsters from all over Lancashire queued up outside the Opera House in Blackpool hoping to tap their way into the smash hit musical 42nd Street. Among the large contingent of Preston dancers were Melanie Cross, 16, of Victoria Parade, Ashton; Kerry Chandler, 16, of St Andrew's Avenue, Ashton; Dawn Holner, 14, of Dodney Drive, Lea; Sarah Morris, 17, of Beacon Grove, Fulwood; Ruth Abram, 13, of St Catherine's Drive, Fulwood; Vicky Buller, 13, of Margaret Road, Penwortham; and Katy Lansom, 13 of Garstang Road, Fulwood
Taking you back to retro 1990s Penwortham with 23 amazing pictures of everything from schools and sports to mums and MPs

As anyone from the ‘90s will tell you, there’s nothing quite like the ‘90s.
By Jack Marshall
Published 4th Sep 2023, 15:59 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 16:00 BST

And, more to the point, to really appreciate the ‘90s, you had to be there. And so we’ve put together a few of our best retro archive pictures of Penwortham back in the ‘90s...

A scout group came up with a gob-smaking idea to raise cash for charity. Members of the Air Scouts, based at Penwortham, near Preston, held a "suck-a-thon" and earned £117 for the Preston and North Lancashire Blind Welfare Society. They were sponsored to suck sweets without chewing - and the most determined suckers lasted for more than half an hour. Pictured are some of the super suckers

1. Penwortham 1990-1999

Staff and pupils from Howick CE School in Penwortham, near Preston, left their usual clothes at home and donned fancy dress to help raise money for schools in Mozambique. Among the characters wandering around the Liverpool Road school were the Worst Witch, Little Red Riding Hood, Robin Hood, Superman and Batman, as well as a host of other fairytale characters and other ficticious and novel characters

2. Penwortham 1990-1999

Staff and pupils from Howick CE School in Penwortham, near Preston, left their usual clothes at home and donned fancy dress to help raise money for schools in Mozambique. Among the characters wandering around the Liverpool Road school were the Worst Witch, Little Red Riding Hood, Robin Hood, Superman and Batman, as well as a host of other fairytale characters and other ficticious and novel characters

3. Penwortham 1990-1999

Children are setting up a bumper sale of signed football shirts and other goods in their bid to raise more than £1,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley. They have approached their favourite football teams, including Preston North End, Blackpool and Liverpool, to sign shirts and footballs to be auctioned at Priory High School in Penwortham, near Preston

4. Penwortham 1990-1999

