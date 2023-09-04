As anyone from the ‘90s will tell you, there’s nothing quite like the ‘90s.
A scout group came up with a gob-smaking idea to raise cash for charity. Members of the Air Scouts, based at Penwortham, near Preston, held a "suck-a-thon" and earned £117 for the Preston and North Lancashire Blind Welfare Society. They were sponsored to suck sweets without chewing - and the most determined suckers lasted for more than half an hour. Pictured are some of the super suckers Photo: RETRO
Staff and pupils from Howick CE School in Penwortham, near Preston, left their usual clothes at home and donned fancy dress to help raise money for schools in Mozambique. Among the characters wandering around the Liverpool Road school were the Worst Witch, Little Red Riding Hood, Robin Hood, Superman and Batman, as well as a host of other fairytale characters and other ficticious and novel characters Photo: RETRO
Children are setting up a bumper sale of signed football shirts and other goods in their bid to raise more than £1,000 for Derian House Children's Hospice in Chorley. They have approached their favourite football teams, including Preston North End, Blackpool and Liverpool, to sign shirts and footballs to be auctioned at Priory High School in Penwortham, near Preston Photo: RETRO