1 . Penwortham 1990-1999

A scout group came up with a gob-smaking idea to raise cash for charity. Members of the Air Scouts, based at Penwortham, near Preston, held a "suck-a-thon" and earned £117 for the Preston and North Lancashire Blind Welfare Society. They were sponsored to suck sweets without chewing - and the most determined suckers lasted for more than half an hour. Pictured are some of the super suckers Photo: RETRO