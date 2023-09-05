33 incredible pictures to take you back to 1987 Preston, from schools and charity work to North End

From record heavy snow to the re-election of Margaret Thatcher, 1987 was quite the year.
Take a look at some of our best archive pictures from Preston in that heady age...
1. Preston in 1987
Miss Evening Post helps launch the new Preston Zippy buses at Preston bus station. But who is the gentleman with her? Photo: RETRO
2. Preston in 1987
Bereaved paretnts Norah and William Rigby went back to their dead son's school to inspire another generation of pupils. The couple from Wesham, near Preston, handed over a commemorative plaque designed by friends, in memory of RAF sergeant David Rigby who died in a helicopter crash. The plaque will hang in the chapel of St Bede's RC High School, Lytham, where he was a pupil 10 years ago Photo: RETRO
3. Preston in 1987
School dinners were never like this! Pastry was flying and lips smacking at a very special geography lesson for 30 primary school children. This is the fun way to find out about Italy, tucking into a good pizza. The children, eight and nine-year-olds from class 7 at St Theresa's Primary School, Penwortham, had gone along to Angelo's pizza restaurant in Avenham Street, Preston, to see how real Italian pizzas are made - and what they taste like Photo: RETRO
4. Preston in 1987
Talbot Trekkers John Lee (left) and Chairman Andy Bagot (right) with the 'chariot' Marc Smith, Martin Bagot and Bryn Jackson pulled from Preston to Whitehaven to raise more than £3,000 for Children in Need. The lads from the New Talbot pub at Euxton near Chorley walked the 140 miles, towing their charity chariot, in six days Photo: RETRO