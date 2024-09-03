40 exclusive long forgotten retro images of Preston life, work, and people back in 1947

In 1947, Preston was a town in the midst of post-war recovery, with its community focused on rebuilding and moving forward after the hardships of World War II.

The town’s industrial roots, particularly in textiles and engineering, remained strong, providing essential jobs as the nation sought to restore its economy.

Factories hummed with activity, and the sounds of weaving looms and machinery were a common backdrop to daily life.

Rationing was still in effect, affecting everything from food to clothing, but the resilient spirit of Preston’s residents was evident as they made the best of what they had.

Local markets on Fishergate and Friargate bustled with traders and shoppers, while the town’s public spaces, like Avenham and Miller Parks, offered peaceful retreats from the daily grind.

The cold winter of 1947 brought its own challenges, with heavy snowfall blanketing the town and adding to the struggles of the time.

In the following collection of archival images, we take a step back to 1947, capturing the essence of life in Preston during this pivotal year in the town’s history.

1. Preston c.1947 ? There are no details from the source of the image, other than the caption "Preston" to positively place the exact location...Comments welcome.

2. Demolition of the Town Hall, Preston, following the fire of March 1947

3. Crowds gathered in the morning of March 15, 1947 to see the smouldering remains of Preston Town Hall

4. Town Hall, Preston. March 1947 The scene shortly after the disasterous fire that took place on the night of March 15th 1947

