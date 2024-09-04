39 old pics of Preston swimming baths, libraries, hospitals, shops, streets, and landmarks down the decades

Preston is a city steeped in history, with its famous landmarks, bustling shops, and serene parks reflecting its rich heritage.

The Harris Museum, with its grand neoclassical architecture, stands as a centrepiece of the city, offering a treasure trove of art, history, and culture. Just a stone’s throw away, the Flag Market has long been a lively gathering spot for locals, surrounded by a mix of historic buildings and modern shops that tell the story of Preston’s evolution over the years.

Fishergate, the city’s main shopping street, has always been the heart of Preston’s retail scene. In the past, it was home to a variety of independent shops and well-loved department stores, where residents would find everything from the latest fashion to everyday essentials.

These shops were more than just places to buy goods; they were social hubs where people would catch up with friends and neighbors.

Preston’s parks, like Avenham and Miller Parks, offer a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of city life. These beautifully landscaped green spaces have been cherished by generations of Prestonians, providing a perfect setting for leisurely strolls, picnics, and community events.

This collection of archive images captures the charm and character of Preston’s landmarks, shops, and parks, taking you on a journey through the city’s storied past.

1. St George's Shopping Centre, Preston

2. Police Incident, Junction of Plungington Road & Ripon Street, Preston 1960's Photo by Terry Martin, courtesy of Nicola Martin of the Preston Past and Present Facebook Group.

3. Church Street & Tithebarn Street, Preston 1950 Gooby's haberdashers on the left, with Meeson's, cut price confectioners on the opposite corner. Gooby's was destroyed by fire in May 1965.

4. Saul Street baths, in Preston

