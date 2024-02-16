1 . 1960s Preston

Preston Raiway Station. December 10, 1960 No. 45643 at platform 4. Of interest is a view of the old parcel bridge that connected platforms 1-5 to the station approach. This bridge facilitated the delivery of parcels and luggage directly to the platforms without the need to take the rather circuitous route of using the subways ramps and stairs. Hydraulic lifts serviced each of the three main platform islands. The layout can be seen on the map below (see related images) The bridge was out of use by the late 1950's and was removed in the early 1960's Courtesy and copyright of Tony Gillett © Photo: PDA