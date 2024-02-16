News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

37 mind blowing historic retro pictures of Preston in the 1960s, from cinemas & pubs to St George's Centre

It’s safe to say that the face of Preston has changed somewhat over the decades...
By Jack Marshall
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 10:04 GMT

And so what better way to take a trip down memory lane than to flick through a few historic pictures of Preston back in the 60s to see what the face of the city looked like some 60 years ago...

Still fancy some more retro? Check out these other recent pieces…

43 retro pics of nights out at old school Preston nightclubs from Tokyo Jo's and The Manxman to Lava & Ignite

37 old school retro pics of Preston life in 1950, from cinemas, streets & cars, to shops, parks & houses

17 retro pics of 1970s, 1980s & 1990s Preston shops, including Sam Allardyce, Fishergate & St George's Centre

31 old school retro pictures of Preston from 1995 to 1999, from Miss UK & politicians, to North End & clubs

Preston Raiway Station. December 10, 1960 No. 45643 at platform 4. Of interest is a view of the old parcel bridge that connected platforms 1-5 to the station approach. This bridge facilitated the delivery of parcels and luggage directly to the platforms without the need to take the rather circuitous route of using the subways ramps and stairs. Hydraulic lifts serviced each of the three main platform islands. The layout can be seen on the map below (see related images) The bridge was out of use by the late 1950's and was removed in the early 1960's Courtesy and copyright of Tony Gillett ©

1. 1960s Preston

Preston Raiway Station. December 10, 1960 No. 45643 at platform 4. Of interest is a view of the old parcel bridge that connected platforms 1-5 to the station approach. This bridge facilitated the delivery of parcels and luggage directly to the platforms without the need to take the rather circuitous route of using the subways ramps and stairs. Hydraulic lifts serviced each of the three main platform islands. The layout can be seen on the map below (see related images) The bridge was out of use by the late 1950's and was removed in the early 1960's Courtesy and copyright of Tony Gillett © Photo: PDA

Photo Sales
Elevated View of Preston Docks. June 13, 1960 Photographed from the top of Pyke's grain elevator.

2. 1960s Preston

Elevated View of Preston Docks. June 13, 1960 Photographed from the top of Pyke's grain elevator. Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Preston Railway Station 11th June 1960 4-6-0 Patriot No.45539 E C Trench at Platform 5

3. 1960s Preston

Preston Railway Station 11th June 1960 4-6-0 Patriot No.45539 E C Trench at Platform 5 Photo: PDA

Photo Sales
The White Lion Inn, Shepherd Street, Preston c.1960 Arkwright House on Stoneygate is seen on the left, prior to restoration.

4. 1960s Preston

The White Lion Inn, Shepherd Street, Preston c.1960 Arkwright House on Stoneygate is seen on the left, prior to restoration. Photo: PDA

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 10
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonDavid Moyes