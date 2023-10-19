Famous for the tragedy that was the Dunblane Massacre and the dramatic divorces of the Duke and Duchess of York (Andrew and Sarah) and of the Prince and Princess of Wales (Charles and Diana), 1996 was also a time of advancement in the shape of the birth of Dolly the sheep and of (albeit brief) joy surrounding the England national football team, who made it to the semi-finals of that year’s Euros. Here are some of our best archive pictures from that heady era...