29 fantastic retro pictures of fun-filled times down the years at The Stanley Arms in Preston as the pub closes its doors

With The Stanley Arms having closed its doors ahead of a council licensing review, we take a look back at the good times had at the beloved Preston establishment.
By Jack Marshall
Published 22nd Oct 2023, 12:58 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2023, 12:58 BST

With the pub having had to close earlier than expected and cancel a ‘farewell party’ this weekend, the future of The Stanley Arms on Lancaster Road will be discussed at a meeting of Preston City Council’s licensing sub committee at Town Hall on Thursday, October 26.

In the meantime, landlord Paul Butcher had confirmed he will be leaving the pub at the end of the week as his tenancy near its end, and the doors have remained closed since Sunday October 15. So, for a spot of nostalgia, be sure to check out some of photographer Gary Cook’s best shots of the pub in all its glory down the years.

