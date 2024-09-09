Between 1990 and 1993, the city experienced significant growth, adapting to new trends while maintaining its rich heritage. The economy was steadily shifting, with a mix of traditional industries and the rise of new retail and service sectors.
Fishergate Shopping Centre, which had opened in 1986, was a popular destination for locals, housing high street favourites and drawing shoppers from across Lancashire.
During this period, Preston North End remained a key focus of local pride, with fans loyally supporting their team at Deepdale Stadium. The stadium itself was beginning to undergo the modernization that would continue throughout the decade.
Culturally, Preston embraced a blend of old and new, with markets and traditional events sitting comfortably alongside emerging trends in music, fashion, and entertainment. The Harris Museum and Art Gallery remained a central point for art lovers and history buffs alike, offering exhibitions and cultural programming that reflected both local history and wider trends.
Transport links continued to improve, keeping the city well-connected to nearby urban centres, and community spirit remained strong. Now, take a trip back to the early '90s with this nostalgic collection of images from Preston during those exciting years.
