Between 1990 and 1993, the city experienced significant growth, adapting to new trends while maintaining its rich heritage. The economy was steadily shifting, with a mix of traditional industries and the rise of new retail and service sectors.

Fishergate Shopping Centre, which had opened in 1986, was a popular destination for locals, housing high street favourites and drawing shoppers from across Lancashire.

During this period, Preston North End remained a key focus of local pride, with fans loyally supporting their team at Deepdale Stadium. The stadium itself was beginning to undergo the modernization that would continue throughout the decade.

Culturally, Preston embraced a blend of old and new, with markets and traditional events sitting comfortably alongside emerging trends in music, fashion, and entertainment. The Harris Museum and Art Gallery remained a central point for art lovers and history buffs alike, offering exhibitions and cultural programming that reflected both local history and wider trends.

Transport links continued to improve, keeping the city well-connected to nearby urban centres, and community spirit remained strong. Now, take a trip back to the early '90s with this nostalgic collection of images from Preston during those exciting years.

1 . The recent Mark Greatbatch week-long coaching corse has been voted a huge hit. More than 20 youngsters attended the course held at Oyston Mill, Preston. The Kiwi Test star is pictured (back fourth left) with some of the youngsters and coach Keith Winder (back far right) National World Photo Sales

2 . Preston North End protest in February 1990 - later than the sit down protest at PNE v Bristol Rovers National World Photo Sales

3 . Town centre shoppers were treated to a colourful cavalcade as 450 children all dressed in costume snaked their way through Preston. The parade was the finale of the four-week play scheme organised by Preston Leisure Services and involved 11 sites throughout the town where children could go and take part in activities during school holidays National World Photo Sales

4 . With a pirouette and an arabesque, dancers from all over the North West gathered in Preston for a major competition. The regional competition was held at the Charter Theatre, Preston, where about 50 young dancers competed for the first Preston College Dance Award, sponsored by the college National World Photo Sales