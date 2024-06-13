33 never-before-seen archive retro pictures of Preston life back in 1965, from workers to landmarks

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Jun 2024, 13:21 BST

Life in Preston in 1965 was very different indeed.

While some of the sights may be familiar, it’s easy to forget that this collection of exclusive archive pictures dates back some 59 years at this point, meaning that someone born when they were taken would now likely be on the verge of retirement.

1. Barn Dance at Top Rank, in Preston, circa 1965 from Vin Sumner collection

2. Duty Nurses, Preston Royal Infirmary. 3:12am on May 12, 1965.

3. Preston Docks c.1965 Photograph by Larry Bennett, courtesy of Clickboy2

4. Mavis Regan (nee Sumner) on her wedding day in May 1965. Mavis, of Preston, made every single dress in the bridal part including her own. Sent in by her son Bernie Regan

