31 historic retro pictures of Preston's infamous Moor Lane flats down the decades before they were demolished

Opened in 1962 and demolished in 2001, the flats remained etched into the memories of countless Prestonians.
By Jack Marshall
Published 13th Oct 2023, 06:00 GMT
Updated 16th Feb 2024, 13:46 GMT

Jutting out on the city’s skyline, the towers took two years to build and contained 288 flats which were home to more than 14,600 over the years. Sadly, they were condemned as dangerous and were scheduled for immediate demolition. Take a look at our best retro pictures of them in their heyday.

This image was taken when Moor Lane flats were built - in 1962 - and is a rare view from the roof of the flats looking toward the Avenham flats. In the distance can be seen the Parish Church in Church Street and next to it is the Sessions House. In the centre of the picture is the Masonic Hall and Saul Street Baths

This image was taken when Moor Lane flats were built - in 1962 - and is a rare view from the roof of the flats looking toward the Avenham flats. In the distance can be seen the Parish Church in Church Street and next to it is the Sessions House. In the centre of the picture is the Masonic Hall and Saul Street Baths

This image of the junction of Moor Lane and North Street was taken in 1959. The photographer is standing in front of the Windmill Inn. These properties would soon be swept away to be replaced by the Moor Lane Flats development

This image of the junction of Moor Lane and North Street was taken in 1959. The photographer is standing in front of the Windmill Inn. These properties would soon be swept away to be replaced by the Moor Lane Flats development

An aerial picture of the flats on Moor Lane, Preston, which dominated the skyline from 1962 until 2001

An aerial picture of the flats on Moor Lane, Preston, which dominated the skyline from 1962 until 2001

A view across the Preston skyline, with Moor Lane flats in the background, still under construction

A view across the Preston skyline, with Moor Lane flats in the background, still under construction

