26 amazing retro pictures of Leyland DAF, including Preston-based workers, Princess Diana, and test track vehicles
Ingrained in the memories of anyone who grew up in the Leyland and Preston area, the company’s history goes all the way back to when James Sumner and Henry Spurrier formed The Lancashire Steam Motor Company in 1896. Their successes heralded an incredible success story for the town of Leyland that is still making waves today, so what better way to take a trip down memory lane than by exploring our best archive pictures of Leyland DAF down the decades.
Still looking for more retro? Check these recent pieces out…
29 historic retro pictures of fitness fanatics and swimming pool paddlers at Fulwood Leisure Centre in the 1980s
35 mind-blowing retro pictures to take you back to Preston in 1992, including North End and local schools