26 amazing retro pictures of Leyland DAF, including Preston-based workers, Princess Diana, and test track vehicles

Arguably one of the North West’s most beloved companies, Leyland DAF was iconic in its day.
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:28 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:21 BST

Ingrained in the memories of anyone who grew up in the Leyland and Preston area, the company’s history goes all the way back to when James Sumner and Henry Spurrier formed The Lancashire Steam Motor Company in 1896. Their successes heralded an incredible success story for the town of Leyland that is still making waves today, so what better way to take a trip down memory lane than by exploring our best archive pictures of Leyland DAF down the decades.

The Leyland Trucks T45 Stunt Team performing to the highest standard in 1985

1. Leyland DAF

The Leyland Trucks T45 Stunt Team performing to the highest standard in 1985 Photo: National World

HRH Prince Michael of Kent with Jim Sumner, managing director of Leyland Trucks, during a behind-closed-doors visit to the company

2. Leyland DAF

HRH Prince Michael of Kent with Jim Sumner, managing director of Leyland Trucks, during a behind-closed-doors visit to the company Photo: National World

Leyland Trucks' assembly plant celebrate the completion of its 300,000th truck

3. Leyland DAF

Leyland Trucks' assembly plant celebrate the completion of its 300,000th truck Photo: National World

Leyland DAF area manager Gerry Smith, 46, leans forward to kiss Princess Diana on the hand during her visit to Lancashire in 1993

4. Leyland DAF

Leyland DAF area manager Gerry Smith, 46, leans forward to kiss Princess Diana on the hand during her visit to Lancashire in 1993 Photo: National World

