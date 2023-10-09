Ingrained in the memories of anyone who grew up in the Leyland and Preston area, the company’s history goes all the way back to when James Sumner and Henry Spurrier formed The Lancashire Steam Motor Company in 1896. Their successes heralded an incredible success story for the town of Leyland that is still making waves today, so what better way to take a trip down memory lane than by exploring our best archive pictures of Leyland DAF down the decades.