So why not take a look through some of our best archive pictures of classic Preston shops from back in the day. Peruse the shelves on some long-lost family favourites and take a trip down memory lane to see what establishments still doing business to this day used to look like.
Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985 Photo: National World
Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games Corner Photo: National World
Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus station Photo: Marilyn Quilty
Located in the old Preston Steam Laundry on Blackpool Road was this shop - Land of Nod Photo: National World