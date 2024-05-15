31 exclusive and historic retro pictures of long lost Preston high street shops from down the decades

By Jack Marshall
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 11:49 BST
Updated 15th May 2024, 15:58 BST

We all know how the high street has changed over the years...

So why not take a look through some of our best archive pictures of classic Preston shops from back in the day. Peruse the shelves on some long-lost family favourites and take a trip down memory lane to see what establishments still doing business to this day used to look like.

For all the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines sent to your inbox, sign up to our free LEP newsletter.

Still in the mood for more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...

31 brilliant retro pictures of Preston in 1995, from St George's Centre & Comic Relief to schools & police

29 unbelievable historic retro pics of 1971 Preston, from North End & school trips to golf clubs

I miss those days! 61 incredible retro pics of Preston schools back in the 1980s and 1990s

Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985

1. Old Preston Shops

Timothy Whites & Taylors Dispensing Chemists was a pharmacy company that had a branch in Preston. In 1968 it was taken over by Boots Pure Drug Company. As a result of this takeover, Boots rebranded and absorbed the pharmaceutical side of things, leaving Timothy Whites selling only housewares. The name Timothy Whites eventually disappeared from the high streets in 1985 Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games Corner

2. Old Preston Shops

Anyone who was a child in the 80s should recognise this shop. Pictured here in 1985, The Wonderful Wizard for Toys was on Fishergate. It was formally called Games Corner Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus station

3. Old Preston Shops

Another view of Fine Fare in 1983. The shop was in a prime location in St John's Shopping Centre, sandwiched between Preston market and the bus station Photo: Marilyn Quilty

Photo Sales
Located in the old Preston Steam Laundry on Blackpool Road was this shop - Land of Nod

4. Old Preston Shops

Located in the old Preston Steam Laundry on Blackpool Road was this shop - Land of Nod Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonPreston North EndBusinessNostalgiaSchoolsLancashire