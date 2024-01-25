News you can trust since 1886
31 astonishing retro pictures of Preston in 1967, from old school cars and sports teams to everyday people

Take a trip down memory lane...

By Jack Marshall
Published 25th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 10:06 GMT

... to 1967 Preston. Now over 50 years in the past, it's fascinating to look back and see the city as it once was, from the old school labourers and the vehicles, to the industrial sights and sounds. Here are our best archive pictures from that bygone era.

1. 1967 Top Ranks Coaster Dolly Contest at Top Rank, in Preston, from Vin Sumner collection

2. Preston Digital Archive Preston Railway Station. August 5, 1967 4-6-0 No. 44680 waits at the north end of Platform 1 with Blackpool train. SC/EY 0327/14 CR w/img

3. Mystery Photograph, Preston c.1967 This is one of a large number L.E.P. negatives that have no accompanying title or date.

4. Preston Docks c.1967 This Atkinson 'Silver Knight' DRN 83D was a one-off in the N.I.T fleet. This 'Chinese 6' was the first 6x2 tractor unit version offered by Atkinson, although later superseded by the 'Rear Steer' model. This particular vehicle had a Gardner 6LX engine and a David Brown 10-speed splitter gearbox

