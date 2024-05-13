29 unbelievable historic retro pics of 1971 Preston, from North End & school trips to golf clubs

By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 13th May 2024, 10:19 BST

For many, the ‘70s were a seriously memorable era.

And, while that heady age was 50 years ago at this point, 1971 will feel like a blink of an eye away for plenty of people with fond memories of that time. So here we take a look back at some of our best retro archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1971…

Lancashire Artillery Band performing at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston

1. Life in Preston in 1971

Lancashire Artillery Band performing at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston Photo: RETRO

Long Service Awards at Whittingham Hospital, Preston April 1971

2. Life in Preston in 1971

Long Service Awards at Whittingham Hospital, Preston April 1971 Photo: RETRO

Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw

3. Life in Preston in 1971

Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw Photo: RETRO

Young Dermott Gethings and his friends aren't easily "lost in space" thanks to a school that's encouraged their interest in the stars. Fifteen-year-old Dermott and four friends started on astronomy club three years ago at St John Fisher School, Preston, under the watchful eye of Mr Thomas Brammer, a teacher at the school. Recently they attended a Preston lecture given by Walter V. Smith, a scientist and meteorologist

4. Life in Preston in 1971

Young Dermott Gethings and his friends aren't easily "lost in space" thanks to a school that's encouraged their interest in the stars. Fifteen-year-old Dermott and four friends started on astronomy club three years ago at St John Fisher School, Preston, under the watchful eye of Mr Thomas Brammer, a teacher at the school. Recently they attended a Preston lecture given by Walter V. Smith, a scientist and meteorologist Photo: RETRO

