And, while that heady age was 50 years ago at this point, 1971 will feel like a blink of an eye away for plenty of people with fond memories of that time. So here we take a look back at some of our best retro archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1971…
1. Life in Preston in 1971
Lancashire Artillery Band performing at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston Photo: RETRO
2. Life in Preston in 1971
Long Service Awards at Whittingham Hospital, Preston
April 1971 Photo: RETRO
3. Life in Preston in 1971
Preston North End vs Aston Villa
April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw Photo: RETRO
4. Life in Preston in 1971
Young Dermott Gethings and his friends aren't easily "lost in space" thanks to a school that's encouraged their interest in the stars. Fifteen-year-old Dermott and four friends started on astronomy club three years ago at St John Fisher School, Preston, under the watchful eye of Mr Thomas Brammer, a teacher at the school. Recently they attended a Preston lecture given by Walter V. Smith, a scientist and meteorologist Photo: RETRO