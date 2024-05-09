I miss those days! 61 incredible retro pics of Preston schools back in the 1980s and 1990s

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th May 2024, 10:41 BST

What I’d give to go back to my schooldays...

While it can be hard to grasp at the time when you’re caught in a whirlwind of homework, teenage angst, petty drama, and an irrational hatred for physics lessons, your schooldays truly are some of the very best of your life - a time when you’re constantly hanging out with friends, having fun, and learning the lessons of life together.

With that in mind, we’ve put together a bumper collection of over 60 pics of Preston pupils at school back in the 1980s and 1990s. Take a look...

As one reader said: “I miss those days! I moaned at the time but school was so much fun”

