I took a tour around Preston to experience the city's amazing historic (and often overlooked) architecture

By Jack Marshall
Published 9th May 2024, 14:40 BST

Preston boasts some truly incredible architecture, so long as you know where to look.

Many of the city’s most remarkable buildings sit in plain sight, ready to be discovered by those willing to look up every now and again. We often miss the simple but historic beauty of our city’s architecture as our eyes are drawn away from the buildings themselves to the shops or businesses which now reside in them, so check out our gallery of some of Preston’s finest edifices.

I took a tour around Preston to experience the city's amazing historic (and often overlooked) architecture, and here’s what I found.

1. The entranceway to the old Booths, now Waterstones in Preston

2. Stonework found around windows on the outside of Miller Arcade Photo: Donna Clifford

3. Architecture on St Wilfrids Church, Chapel Street, Preston Photo: David Hurst

4. Stained glass windows on Fishergate Methodist Church, Fishergate, Preston Photo: David Hurst

