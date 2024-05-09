Many of the city’s most remarkable buildings sit in plain sight, ready to be discovered by those willing to look up every now and again. We often miss the simple but historic beauty of our city’s architecture as our eyes are drawn away from the buildings themselves to the shops or businesses which now reside in them, so check out our gallery of some of Preston’s finest edifices.
I took a tour around Preston to experience the city's amazing historic (and often overlooked) architecture, and here’s what I found.
Still looking for more retro content? Check out these recent pieces…
'I don't remember these being taken!' 21 old school blast from the past retro pics of 1990s Preston teachers
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.