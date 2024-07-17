29 mind-blowing historic retro pics to take you back to 1971 Preston, including North End, school, and golf

By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2024, 12:04 BST

For many, the ‘70s were a seriously memorable era.

And, while that heady age was 50 years ago at this point, 1971 will feel like a blink of an eye away for plenty of people with fond memories of that time. So here we take a look back at some of our best retro archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1971…

These are some incredible historic pictures, so have a look and see if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

Preston bus station in 1971 (Photo: Roy Marshall/The Bus Archive)

1. Preston, 1971

Lancashire Artillery Band performing at St George's Shopping Centre in Preston

2. Life in Preston in 1971

Long Service Awards at Whittingham Hospital, Preston April 1971

3. Life in Preston in 1971

Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw

4. Life in Preston in 1971

