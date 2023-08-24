News you can trust since 1886
29 historic retro pictures of life in Preston back in 1971, from hospitals and politicians to North End and schools

For many, the ‘70s were a seriously memorable era.
By Jack Marshall
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 13:57 BST

And, while that heady age was 50 years ago at this point, 1971 will feel like a blink of an eye away for plenty of people with fond memories of that time. So here we take a look back at some of our best retro archive pictures of life in Preston back in 1971…

A happy ending and return for 30 Preston school children from Ribbleton Hall Comprehensive School, who were very nearly victims of the familiar Spanish holiday heartache story - a tale of overbooked hotels and spartan room conditions

1. Life in Preston in 1971

A happy ending and return for 30 Preston school children from Ribbleton Hall Comprehensive School, who were very nearly victims of the familiar Spanish holiday heartache story - a tale of overbooked hotels and spartan room conditions Photo: RETRO

Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw

2. Life in Preston in 1971

Preston North End vs Aston Villa April 24th 1971 The game finished in a 0-0 draw Photo: RETRO

Hundreds of scouts, cubs and rangers took part in a 10-mile walk in aid of the new Preston headquarters. The walkers trekked from the Preston Sea Cadets headquarters in Strand Road along the south bank of the river, past the golf club and along Howick Cross Lane via Pewortham back to Strand Road. Pictured above cub scouts of the 4th Ribbleton troop step out

3. Life in Preston in 1971

Hundreds of scouts, cubs and rangers took part in a 10-mile walk in aid of the new Preston headquarters. The walkers trekked from the Preston Sea Cadets headquarters in Strand Road along the south bank of the river, past the golf club and along Howick Cross Lane via Pewortham back to Strand Road. Pictured above cub scouts of the 4th Ribbleton troop step out Photo: RETRO

The scene of Elswick Road,Preston which they are trying to widen August 1971

4. Life in Preston in 1971

The scene of Elswick Road,Preston which they are trying to widen August 1971 Photo: RETRO

