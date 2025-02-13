With The Stanley Arms having closed its doors last October ahead of a council licensing review, the pub even had to cancel a ‘farewell party’ last year.
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.
Thankfully for local punters, the establishment has since reopened under new stewardship, so here we take a look back at the good times had at the beloved Preston boozer. Sign up for our free newsletters now
And, as reader Pat Edgeley says of The Stanley: “Great night out.”
Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails
Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...
Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild
I had some great nights out there... 29 hilarious pictures of raucous scenes at The Stanley Arms in Preston