Famed for cultural highlights, music, film, and fashion, the late ‘60s were a different world altogether, so take a glimpse of what Preston was like back in those days through our gallery of archive pictures from that era.
Here are some of our best archive pics...
Still looking for more retro content? Check out these recent pieces…
'I don't remember these being taken!' 21 old school blast from the past retro pics of 1990s Preston teachers
25 mind-blowing retro pics of 1979 Preston, from Caribbean Carnival & schools to polling stations & shops
I can't believe it's almost 25 years ago: 19 hilarious retro pics of Preston in 2000, from kids to David Moyes
1 / 7