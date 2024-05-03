I can't believe it's almost 25 years ago: 19 hilarious retro pics of Preston in 2000, from kids to David Moyes

Forget Y2K and the Millennium Dome, the year 2000 was clearly all about what was going on in Preston.

By Jack Marshall
Published 3rd May 2024, 16:04 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 16:06 BST

From some dodgy fashion and some seriously old school scenes at North End, 2000 was a different era altogether, despite it feeling like it was just yesterday. Take a look at some of our very best archive pictures from that famous year here...

As one reader said: “I can't believe it's almost 25 years ago! How time flies...”

1. 29 Apr 2000: Tom Finney (L) and Preston North End manager David Moyes (C) lift the Division Two trophy after the Nationwide League Division Two match against Millwall at Deepdale in Preston, England. Preston North End won the match 3-2. Picture by Paul Broadrick. \ Mandatory Credit: Allsport UK /Allsport

2. PNE vs Stockport Saturday 16th Sept 2000 PNE drew the match 1-1 Preston's new signing Brian McBride in action against Stockport at Deepdale - pne and stockport

3. Tots and mums taking part in a Splashathon event at West View Leisure Centre, Ribbleton, Preston. The event was held to raise money for Tommy's Campaign, the national pregnancy health campaign.

4. Pupils at at Preston school made a bid for stardom by performing to packed audiences with a production of the hit musical Godspell. All of the three shows performed by a cast of budding actors at Archbishop Temple School, Fulwood, were sell-outs

