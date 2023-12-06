News you can trust since 1886
35 incredible retro images of Preston’s historic Flag Market down the decades, from public celebrations to old school cars

Sitting at the heart of the city, the Flag Market has been the focal point of Preston for decades.
By Jack Marshall
Published 6th Dec 2023, 14:35 GMT
Updated 6th Dec 2023, 14:36 GMT

Having hosted countless events, from markets to mass gatherings, it has also been a long-lasting meeting place, cultural landmark, and architectural wonder over the years. Here we explore our best archive pictures of historic Flag Market scenes from down the decades.

A fast food war broke out between rival stall holders on Preston's Flag Market in 1980

1. Flag Market

A fast food war broke out between rival stall holders on Preston's Flag Market in 1980 Photo: RETRO

Fireworks explode over Preston's Flag Market in 1987

2. Flag Market

Fireworks explode over Preston's Flag Market in 1987 Photo: RETRO

In 1985 the Flag Market underwent a refurbishment and new cast iron lamps were commissioned for the project. They were made by the Coupe Foundry in Higher Walton, and all bear the maker's stamp

3. Flag Market

In 1985 the Flag Market underwent a refurbishment and new cast iron lamps were commissioned for the project. They were made by the Coupe Foundry in Higher Walton, and all bear the maker's stamp Photo: RETRO

Ernie Rhodes on his hot potato stall at Preston's Flag Market in 1980

4. Flag Market

Ernie Rhodes on his hot potato stall at Preston's Flag Market in 1980 Photo: RETRO

